Lucas Vazquez tipped to replace Vincius Junior for Elche clash

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will rotate his side for their midweek La Liga clash with Elche.

Los Blancos return to the day job of defending their Spanish league title, on the back of clinching the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup last week, as they tick off a crucial game in hand.

On the back of Barcelona beating Villarreal last weekend, Real Madrid are currently 11 points behind their age old El Clasico rivals, with just under half of the season left to play.

However, with Ancelotti’s charges fighting across multiple fronts in the coming weeks, the Italian coach will make changes for the upcoming match.

Vinicius Junior has been granted an extended break from training, following the squad’s return from Morocco, with Ancelotti looking to give the Brazilian international a timely break.

The flying winger will miss the visit of Elche, after picking up his fifth league booking of the season, and incurring a one game ban.

As per reports from Marca, the fit again Lucas Vazquez will replace him in the starting line up, or the Galician could slot in at right back, in place of Dani Carvajal.