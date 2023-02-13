Getafe player becomes first La Liga footballer to come out as homosexual

Following on from Josh Cavallo in Australia and Jake Daniels of Blackpool, La Liga now has its first openly homosexual footballer, albeit on loan.

Relevo revealed in a video with Getafe midfielder Jakub Jankto that the Czech player, currently on loan in his home country at Sparta Prague, is homosexual.

In a short video, Jankto announced the following.

“Like everyone; I have my strengths. I have my weaknesses. I have a family. I have my friends. I have a job that I do the best I can, for years, with seriousness, professionalism and passion. Like everyone, I also want to live my life in freedom. Without fear. Without prejudice. Without violence. But with love. I am homosexual and I no longer want to hide.”

Estamos muy orgullosos de ti, Jankto. ❤️‍🩹 💬 "Quiero vivir mi vida en libertad. Soy homosexual y no quiero esconderme". El jugador del Sparta Praga y perteneciente al Getafe anuncia en sus redes sociales que es gay. ✍🏻 @MatteMoretto

➕ℹ️ https://t.co/yeWEEsOBDZ pic.twitter.com/3HuZvTjIpw — Relevo (@relevo) February 13, 2023

Jankto joined Getafe in 2021 for €6m, making 15 appearances before he left for Prague again. He arrived from Udinese, but injuries prevented him from winning a place in the side at Getafe.

The 27-year-old, father of one, has won 40 caps for the Czech Republic, and Relevo say that he aims to play in Major League Soccer some day.

It represents a major step forward for Spanish football, which until now has seen relatively small moves towards to equal rights and treatment for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Following Cavallo’s announcement last year, several major figures in Spanish football backed Cavallo, including Gerard Pique. Jankto is the third active footballer to come out after Daniels and Cavallo.