Brazilian starlet linked with Barcelona lifts South American under-20 Championship

The South American under-20 Championship finished on Sunday night and it was the Selecao that came out on top, with a 2-0 win over Uruguay sealing victory.

The tournament went through an initial group phase, before a final round robin, which saw Brazil take 13 points from their five games, drawing just once. Their victory over Uruguay pipped the Celeste to the title, who had previously won all of their games, with the final fixture becoming a de facto final.

Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos and Pedrinho were on the scoresheet for Brazil, the former taking his tally to six for the tournament and making him the stand out of the event. He equals Atletico Paranaense striker Vitor Roque, who has been heavily linked with Barcelona of late.

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Rodriguez has also been in good form this tournament, but was ineffective against the Brazilian defence. He was ultimately taken off, but can return to Castilla and Raul Rodriguez pleased with his showing in general.

It qualifies the pair, along with Ecuador and Colombia, for the under-20 World Cup in May this year, as per Sport. Javier Mascherano has hung onto his job as Argentina under-20 manager, despite crashing out in the group stage too.