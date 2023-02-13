Barcelona agree contract renewal with veteran midfielder – Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona have several renewals to get done before the summer and it appears as if they have crossed another off their list. According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona and Sergi Roberto have struck a deal to extend his contract.

Last summer Roberto was also out of contract last summer, but signed a one-year deal on a vastly reduced salary. It is not yet known whether or how much of rise he has gotten.

Now 31, Roberto has suffered from fitness issues in the past two seasons, but Xavi Hernandez has maintained faith in his ability. Despite seeing some minutes in midfield this season, the lack of options at right-back mean he is likely to continue playing there more often than not.

Full agreement reached and sealed for Sergi Roberto to extend his contract as documents are now being prepared by Barcelona 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB New deal will be valid until June 2024 — Xavi asked the club to extend Sergi’s contract and it’s now 100% done. pic.twitter.com/O7b1UDDyF4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 13, 2023

Romano claims that the new deal will be valid until 2024, giving both sides plenty of flexibility. Roberto has been at Barcelona for his entire career, coming through initially as an attacking midfielder under Pep Guardiola.

While Roberto has come in for heavy criticism online at times, he has remained a loyal servant to the club and every manager continues to trust him to a greater or lesser degree. His ability to break lines as a full-back can be handy for Barcelona as an alternative.