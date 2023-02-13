Atletico Madrid linked with surprise move for Chelsea and USMNT outcast

Chelsea is one of the most competitive clubs in the world for minutes currently, after Todd Boehly decked out the squad with a number of major signings in just a few months. While managers generally appreciate depth, there is a limit to everything.

As such, a number of Chelsea players are set to be on the chopping block. Ngolo Kante already looks set to see out his contract and depart.

Meanwhile Fichajes say that Christian Pulisic is another name on the chopping block. They also claim that Atletico Madrid are looking at the USA international as a potential recruit next summer.

Pulisic might be available at a cut price and with the two clubs already doing business over Joao Felix, it might represent a good opportunity for Atleti. There have also been plenty of rumours surrounding a potential exit for Yannick Carrasco in the summer.

Kante was also linked to Atleti in the recent past too, and it does seem like a rather far-fetched prospect, as much as for salary demands as anything else. Pulisic also does not appear to be a similar type of attacker to what Simeone has pursue.