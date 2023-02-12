Xavi: Real Madrid can catch Barcelona in La Liga title race

Barcelona boss Xavi has insisted Real Madrid can still catch his side in the La Liga title race.

La Blaugrana have eased into an 11 point lead at the top of the table following their weekend 1-0 win away at Villarreal.

Real Madrid will play their game in hand, against Elche in midweek, after securing the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup title in Morocco on February 11.

Los Blancos will be looking to close the gap on their return to league action and put pressure on Barcelona with 17 league matches still to play.

Despite securing a commanding lead in their attempt to overhaul the defending champions, Xavi was clear on what he thinks Real Madrid can do, as the run in steps up.

“An insurmountable lead in the title race? Not at all. There is a world of action left”, as per reports from Marca.

“But we are happy, because we’re on a very good run. We are playing well.”

Up next for Xavi’s title challengers is a midweek Europa League last 16 first leg play off against Manchester United before returning to league action at home to Cadiz next weekend.

They take on Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi finals at the start of next month with a league El Clasico Camp Nou clash on March 19.

