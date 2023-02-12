Xavi insists on Barcelona signing Sergio Busquets replacement this summer

Sergio Busquets could be set to leave Barcelona in the summer, with his contract expiring at the end of June.

The 34-year-old has yet to open talks with Barca over a new deal, and has previously expressed an interest in joining Inter Miami. The MLS side expect Busquets’ arrival following the expiration of his contract at the La Liga leaders, but there is reports that he may choose to stay in Catalonia for at least one more year.

Nevertheless, Barcelona are planning to replace him long term, and head coach Xavi Hernandez’s pick for the pivot role is Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi. The 24-year-old has been very impressive for La Real this season, as he aims to help them qualify for the Champions League.

Fichajes report that Xavi will insist to Barcelona club officials that they sign Zubimendi this summer, as he feels that the Spaniard is best suited for the job.

However, Arsenal are also very interested in Zubimendi, and are also expected to bid for him this summer. With Barcelona still suffering financial issues, they could be at a disadvantage, with Real Sociedad likely to demand the player’s release clause, which sits at €60m.