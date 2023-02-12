Toni Kroos set to make decision on Real Madrid future

On Saturday night, Toni Kroos continued his achievement of being the most successful player in the history of the Club World Cup. The 5-3 victory saw the former German international secure his sixth winner’s medal, having won one with Bayern Munich and five with Real Madrid.

It could be his final opportunity for success in the tournament, even if Los Blancos retain their Championship League crown this season. His contract expires at the end of June, and he is yet to come to decision as to whether he will remain in the Spanish capital.

However, speaking after the victory in Rabat on Saturday, Kroos stated that he is getting closer to making a decision on his future, but is still yet to choose either way.

“There are different things you have to think about if you want to continue or not. I’m thinking about it. It will not take many more months to make a decision, but there is still no decision.”

Having been at Real Madrid since 2014, and now won 18 trophies, it remains to be seen whether this will be Kroos’ last dance in teh famous white jersey.

Image via EFE