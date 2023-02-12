Thomas Frank drops David Raya exit hint

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has admitted his concern over Spain international David Raya leaving the club in 2023.

Premier League rivals Tottenham have been linked with a possible move for the 27-year-old, as part of their hunt for a replacement for French veteran Hugo Lloris, who turns 37 in 2023.

Lloris is under contract in North London until the end of the 2023/24 campaign but Tottenham are planning for the future.

Raya has admitted his decision to reject two contract extension offers from Brentford, beyond 2024, as he looks to assess his options.

Despite the Catalan stopper insisted he is only postponing a call, to focus on the season run in, speculation has continued to grow his role with the Bees.

Frank was asked about the latest picture on Raya’s future, ahead of their 1-1 draw with league leaders Arsenal this weekend, and he hinted at the signs not looking good on a renewal for his No.1.

“I think if he turns it down twice then unfortunately that’s a signal”, as per reports from Sky Sports.

“We made two really good offers, and that’s fine, it’s a free world. We can’t force anyone.

“I think he’s one of the best ‘keepers in this league right now.

“I hope he stays forever but it looks like it could be difficult with the contract situation.

“He must be worth at least £40m+. If he had three years left, it would be £70m. How much was Kepa? He’s at least as good as him.”