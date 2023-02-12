Real Madrid summer move “unlikely” for top defensive target

Despite having been a regular starter for much of his time at Real Madrid, Ferland Mendy looks set to be moved on over the next couple of seasons.

The fullback has been in fairly good form this campaign, although he has been prone to errors on occasion. Club officials are particularly happy with his contributions in the famous white jersey, and he is not expected to have a long term future in the Spanish capital.

One of the club’s favoured targets to replace Mendy in the first team is RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol. The 21-year-old has shot to prominence in recent years, and had a very impressive 2022 World Cup for Croatia.

There have been reports in recent weeks that Real Madrid have submitted an offer, but it appears that Gvardiol will not leave the Bundesliga side this summer. Fichajes report that the defender intends to stay until the expiration of his contract at the end of next season.

Should Real Madrid choose to wait until then, and try to sign Gvardiol as a free agent, they are likely to find it difficult to secure his signature, with the player reportedly favouring a move to Liverpool.

Image via Gulliver Images