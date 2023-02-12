Real Madrid planning summer move for exciting La Liga starlet

Jude Bellingham is Real Madrid’s top target for this summer. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder has been at the head of the club shopping list for much of this season, and president Florentino Perez is determined to secure his signature.

Bellingham is undoubtedly one of the world’s best young players, and he is seen by many associated with Real Madrid as being the future of the team’s midfield for years to come.

However, with Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United all said to be preparing bids for Bellingham in the summer also, it may be that Real Madrid miss out on signing Bellingham. With club officials fearful of having lost ground in the battle to sign the teenager, they may opt to look at alternative targets.

One of these is Valencia’s Andre Almeida. The Portuguese has been in great form for Los Che this season, despite their struggles, which has seem them drop into the relegation places of late. Almeida is considered to be a long term successor to Luka Modric, but Fichajes report that he may be brought in this summer to work with the Croatian.

A fee of €20m is expected to be enough for Real Madrid to secure the signing of Almeida, but that number could drop if Valencia are relegated to the second tier of Spanish football.