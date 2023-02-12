Real Madrid eye up shock move for Jurgen Klopp to replace Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti’s contract at Real Madrid expires at the end of next season, and there has been plenty of speculation that he may depart the club before then.

In recent weeks, Ancelotti has been heavily linked with taking the vacant Brazil national team job, which was vacated by Tite following the Selecao’s disappointing World Cup quarterfinal defeat to Croatia in December.

The CBF denied that Ancelotti was set to be appointed imminently, but there is questions over whether he may take the position at the end of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino has already been linked with taking over from the Italian, and Todofichajes have now stated that Florentino Perez could look to appoint Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, should the German leave by the end of the season.

The Reds, who are Real Madrid’s Champions League last 16 opponents, have had a disappointing season up to now, and sit in a lowly 10th in the Premier League table. Despite having been at the club for seven seasons, this may well be Klopp’s last, and that could open the door to a move to the Spanish capital.

Klopp has had success at both Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool during his career, and would no doubt he an excellent option for Real Madrid, should Carlo Ancelotti decide to leave.