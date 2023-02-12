Real Madrid boost as Liverpool key player set to miss Champions League clash

Real Madrid’s Champions League last 16 tie against Liverpool is considered to be the tie of the round, with last season’s two finalists facing off for the second time in just over eight months.

The first leg at Anfield takes place on the 21st of February, with the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu three weeks later on the 15th of March. Neither have been in exceptional form of late, but Real Madrid will likely be considered favourites, due to their reputation in the competition.

Los Blancos have been handed a further boost ahead of the first leg on Merseyside, with news that key midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been ruled out for four weeks with a hip injury.

The former Barcelona star has been one of The Reds’ standout players this season, despite their struggles, so the news will be welcomed by Carlo Ancelotti and the Real Madrid squad. However, he is expected to return for the second leg in Spain.

Real Madrid have their own injury concerns, with first choice left back Ferland Mendy set to miss both legs of the tie having suffered a hamstring injury against Atletico Madrid in January.