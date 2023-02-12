Getafe Osasuna

Rayo Vallecano’s European hopes hit by Getafe draw with Osasuna held at Real Valladolid

Rayo Vallecano’s chances of sealing a European spot have been dented by a 1-1 La Liga draw at neighbours Getafe.

Andoni Iraola has committed himself to staying in Vallecas until the end of the season following interest from Premier League side Leeds United.

In a match of few chances, Rayo edged into a first half lead as Mauro Arambarri diverted home into his own net.

Getafe wasted a perfect chance, after the restart, as Borja Mayoral skied his penalty kick, before Carles Alena was dismissed for a second booking.

However, the two goalkeepers that dominated in the closing stages, as Enes Unal charged down Stole Dimitrievski’s clearance to equalise, and David Soria kept out Raul de Tomas’ spot kick.

Elsewhere in Sunday’s La Liga action, hosts Real Valladolid held Osasuna to a 0-0 draw, with Darwin Machis finding himself constantly frustrated in front of goal, and Chimy Avila denied by the post late on.

