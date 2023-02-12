PSG could move for Pep Guardiola if Manchester City are sanctioned

Paris Saint-Germain are watching the ongoing controversy at Manchester City with growing interest.

The defending Premier League champions are set to face over 100 charges of financial rule breaks by the Premier League in the coming months following a bold investigation into their accounts.

Pep Guardiola has launched a fierce defence of the club in recent days, claiming he is confident over both the club’s innocence and their ability to disprove the charges, similarly to their case against UEFA in 2021.

However, the sensation of this investigation being more conclusive than UEFA’s push for a Champions League ban opens questions on Guardiola’s future, following previous comments that he would resign, if City were found guilty.

Guardiola is currently tied to the Etihad Stadium until 2025, but as per reports from El Nacional, PSG are awaiting the Premier League’s next move on the situation.

The report states the Ligue 1 giants will make a play for Guardiola, if City are hit with a heavy punishment, as the club hierarchy are unhappy with current boss Christophe Galtier.