Premier League side set to compete with Barcelona for Brazilian wonderkid

One of Barcelona’s main objectives in the summer transfer window, finances depending, will be to secure the signing of highly rated Brazilian youngster Vitor Roque.

The 17-year-old has been in exceptional form at the U20 Sudamericano, and is top of the goal scoring charts in the race for the golden boot having netted six times. Barca have been very impressed with his performances, and are very keen to have Roque as a backup to Robert Lewandowski for next season.

However, Sport report that they will face competition from Premier League leaders Arsenal, who have also taken a liking to the young forward. The Gunners’ sporting director, Edu Gaspar, have contacted the player’s representatives about a move to North London in the summer.

Other Premier League clubs are also expected to enquire about Roque in the coming weeks, which looks set to complicate Barcelona’s quest to sign the teenager.

It has been reported in the past that Roque wants to make the move to Barcelona, but it remains to be seen whether Arsenal’s interest will turn his head.