(WATCH) Pedri fires Barcelona ahead at Villarreal

Barcelona have stormed into a 1-0 La Liga lead away at Villarreal thanks to another goal from Pedri.

La Blaugrana can extend their title lead to 11 points this weekend, if they win in Castellon, and Xavi’s visitors have made a perfect start.

Polish star Robert Lewandowski was superbly denied in the opening minutes as the away side looked to stamp their authority on the early stages.

However, they only had to wait until the 17th minute to edge in front, as Pedri continued his incredible start to 2023.

The Spaniard netted a fourth goal in all competitions, since the start of the calendar year, with previous league goals securing successive 1-0 league wins.

Playing in a more advance role on the night, Pedri linked up cleverly with Lewandowski on the edge of the box before calmly steering Barcelona 1-0 in front.

A seventh goal in all competitions has already broken a new Barcelona record for the 20-year-old playmaker.

Tags Pedri Robert Lewandowski Xavi

