Atletico Madrid Celta

Memphis Depay snatches late Atletico Madrid win at Celta Vigo

Atletico Madrid have kept up their Champions League qualification push with a last gasp 1-0 La Liga win at Celta Vigo.

January signing Memphis Depay came off the bench to net his first goal since joining Los Rojiblancos as Diego Simeone’s side remain in the top four this weekend.

Neither side created any key openings in the first half as Atletico looked to up the tempo after the restart with Alvaro Morata superbly denied.

Atletico looked set to be frustrated in the closing stages, as Stefan Savic was sent off for a professional foul, and Jan Oblak produced two crucial stops.

However, just as the tie look set to drift off to a goalless draw, substitute Depay pounced on a loose ball inside the Celta box, to turn and stab home the winner.

Up next for Atletico Madrid is a home tie against Athletic Club next weekend with Celta heading off to Real Sociedad.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Diego Simeone Memphis Depay Stefan Savic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News