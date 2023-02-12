Memphis Depay snatches late Atletico Madrid win at Celta Vigo

Atletico Madrid have kept up their Champions League qualification push with a last gasp 1-0 La Liga win at Celta Vigo.

January signing Memphis Depay came off the bench to net his first goal since joining Los Rojiblancos as Diego Simeone’s side remain in the top four this weekend.

Neither side created any key openings in the first half as Atletico looked to up the tempo after the restart with Alvaro Morata superbly denied.

Can Atleti recover from last weekend's disappointing result, or will Celta make it three wins on the bounce? 📺 Find out now as it's live on Viaplay Sports 2 and @LaLigaTV! pic.twitter.com/hiplTJ5hEx — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 12, 2023

Atletico looked set to be frustrated in the closing stages, as Stefan Savic was sent off for a professional foul, and Jan Oblak produced two crucial stops.

However, just as the tie look set to drift off to a goalless draw, substitute Depay pounced on a loose ball inside the Celta box, to turn and stab home the winner.

Depay's off the mark! 🇳🇱 The Dutchman scores his first Atleti goal and what an important one it could be for the club 👏#LaLigaSantander | @LaLigaTV pic.twitter.com/0FLP9a7uBl — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 12, 2023

Up next for Atletico Madrid is a home tie against Athletic Club next weekend with Celta heading off to Real Sociedad.

Images via Getty Images