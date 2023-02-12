Former striker “dreams” of re-signing for Barcelona after rejecting MLS move

Barcelona are likely to have a difficult summer transfer window, with more outgoings than incomings expected due to the club’s difficult financial position.

However, reinforcements are still likely to be added, and one position that club officials are looking at is in attack, following the departure of Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid last month. One of his former Barca teammates has been linked with a return to the club, in the shape of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabonese international was signed last February following the termination of his Arsenal contract, and he went on to score 11 goals in 18 La Liga appearances, and cemented himself as a favourite among supporters.

Aubameyang was later sold to Chelsea on the final day of the summer transfer window for €12m, netting Barca a nice profit in the space of seven months. However, his return to the Premier League has been disastrous, and the 33-year-old has fallen out of favour under Graham Potter.

The striker had an offer to make a loan move to LAFC ahead of the new MLS season beginning later this season, but Sport report that he is set to reject as his dream is to return to Barcelona in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether a deal can be done. Barcelona club officials still think very highly of Aubameyang, but his wage demands may curtail any deal, unless he accepts a much lower wage than the one he is on presently.