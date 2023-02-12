First team player looking to leave Barcelona this summer

Barcelona are expected to be forced into making at least one big sale this summer, as club officials look to improve the financial situation, following claims from La Liga president Javier Tebas that the club’s forecast deficit is “more than €200m”.

Xavi Hernandez is determined to keep his squad together for next season, the same squad that has Barcelona eight points clear at the top of the league. However, it appears that he will lose at least one.

Sergio Busquets could be set to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season, and he could be joined out of the door by fellow midfielder Franck Kessie.

The Ivorian has struggled for regular playing time since joining from AC Milan in the summer, and Italian publication La Gazzetta Sportiva, via Sport, report that he has spoken to current Inter Milan player Hakan Calhanoglu over a possible move to the Nerazzurri.

There is still negotiations going on between Barcelona and Inter over a possible swap deal involving Kessie and Marcelo Brozovic, which was first rumoured during the January transfer window.

Kessie looks set for a run in the first team, following Busquets’ ankle injury, which he sustained in Barcelona’s victory over Sevilla last Sunday. However, his longer term future at the club looks less certain.