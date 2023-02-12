Fabrizio Romano confirms Jude Bellingham is Liverpool’s key transfer target

Liverpool will prioritise a transfer move for Jude Bellingham ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The Premier League giants are widely rumoured to be locked in a battle with Real Madrid to secure a deal for the England international this summer.

The 19-year-old played a crucial role in England’s run to the 2022 World Cup quarter finals and his transfer value has now risen to around €150m at the Bundesliga side.

Dortmund Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl previously hinted the club are under no pressure to sell but they are preparing for a bidding war in June.

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard even claimed he would fly to Germany to convince Bellingham over a switch to Anfield and Jurgen Klopp remains confident on the situation.

According to reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, as part of his Daily Briefing with Caught Offside, Klopp will receive a sizeable transfer war chest this summer with Bellingham the key.

“Liverpool want to support Klopp this summer with the new signings”, he said.

“Bellingham is the top priority, but there’s a chance they go for one more midfielder because of Keita, Milner and Oxlade-Chamberlain’s contract situations.”