Chelsea register interest in Barcelona wonderkid ahead of possible summer move

Barcelona head coach has affirmed his intention to utilise youth players at every possible opportunity since taking the reins in November 2021, with the 43-year-old being a product of the La Masia academy himself.

The likes of Pablo Torre and Angel Alarcon have regularly been included in Xavi’s first team squad for matches this season, while the likes of Pedri and Gavi has been starters for much of the campaign.

He is already planning to use young forward Abde Ezzalzouli when he returns to the club next season, with the Moroccan international having impressed during his current loan spell at Osasuna.

However, he may not get the chance, with Sport reporting that big spending Chelsea have taken an interest in the 22-year-old. The Premier League giants are unlikely to be put off by any valuation that Barca place on the player.

Abde is expected to have a bright future at Barcelona, but it remains to be seen whether they can keep hold of him this summer, especially with their financial struggles.