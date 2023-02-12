Carlo Ancelotti “grateful” for not having to retire after Federico Valverde double

In Saturday’s Club World Cup final victory over Al Hilal, Federico Valverde netted a brace, which were his 10th and 11th goals of the season.

Previously, the Uruguayan had never scored more than three times in a single campaign since joining Los Blancos from Penarol back in 2016.

When he reached the same mark earlier this season, Ancelotti remarked that he would “rip up” his coaching license if Valverde failed to reach double figures before the summer. Despite having struggled since returning from the World Cup, Valverde has reached the milestone with ease.

Ancelotti admitted that he was relieved that Valverde has managed to win his bet, and for the Uruguayan’s return to form.

“”I’m grateful because I don’t want to retire. Valverde has had a difficult time, but he’s coming back. He’s scored two goals but it’s also about the energy he brings, with him and Vinicius on the wings, that gives us a lot up front.”

He doesn’t have to retire at the end of the season, but there have been plenty of rumours that Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid in the summer to take over as Brazil head coach, despite the CBF’s denial.