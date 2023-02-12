Barcelona target set to reject summer move in favour of Premier League transfer

Barcelona are likely to look to add midfield reinforcements to Xavi Hernandez’s squad, even if Sergio Busquets decides to stay beyond the end of his current contract at the club.

The 34-year-old has been linked with a move away when his deal expires in the summer, with MLS side Inter Miami reportedly already planning for his arrival. However, he is also rumoured to be open to staying at Barca for another season.

One player that Barcelona have been heavily linked with in recent months has been Wolves’ Ruben Neves. The Portuguese international is keen to leave the Premier League strugglers, and club officials at the La Liga leaders are very interested in a move.

Jorge Mendes is the player’s agent, and he has a close relationship with Barca, with already having several of their players on his books including Ansu Fati and Alejandro Balde.

Xavi is reportedly unsure about the signing of Neves, and it appears that the player himself could now look away from Barcelona for a move, following doubts about their willingness to sign him. Sport report that Neves is open to offers from other clubs in the summer, with several Premier League clubs said to be keen on his signature.

Neves’ transfer was said to be a good deal for Barcelona financially, with the club continuing the struggle with FFP and La Liga’s salary cap. It’s unlikely that club officials will be able to secure many deals in the summer if the problems persist.