Barcelona looking to sign Manchester City duo if Premier League side are sanctioned

Following news earlier this week that the Premier League have charged Manchester City with FFP irregularities, many clubs across Europe have been keeping tabs on their situation.

If the Citizens are severely punishment, they could face a points deduction or even demotion from the top division in English football. If that were to be the case, a lot of their first team players would likely seek a move away.

Barcelona are among most of Europe’s top clubs in monitoring Man City’s situation, and Fichajes report that they are eyeing up a move for two players in particular, should the Premier League’s punishment be enough for players to want to leave.

With Sergio Busquets possibly on his way out at the end of the season when his contract expires, a pivot is a necessity this summer, and Rodri is someone that greatly pleases Barca club officials. Julian Alvarez is the other player being looked at, with the La Liga leaders having previously been scouting the Argentine before he joined Man City from River Plate.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester City will be punished harshly for their misdemeanours. Even if they are, Barcelona may find it difficult to sign any of their players, due to their current financial problems.