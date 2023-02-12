Barcelona loanee “getting back to his best” in Italy

Barcelona’s list of loan players is a sad indictment to the recruitment that the club has shown over the last few seasons. Several high earners have been brought in, failed, and have now been sent on loan with no one likely to take them off Barca’s hands.

One of these players is Samuel Umtiti. The Frenchman signed from Lyon for €25m back in 2016, and while he was an established first team player in his early days at Barcelona, he has since fallen out of favour at the club.

With no chance of first team football this season, Umtiti was sent on loan to Serie A new boys Lecce. He has been impressive over the campaign, and displayed another solid performance against AS Roma on Saturday evening.

Sport believe that Barcelona are “rubbing their hands” at Umtiti’s performances, which leads to the suggestion that they will hope that they sell the 29-year-old in the summer, while his hype is high. Lecce have no buy option in their loan deal, but Barca will hope that others show an interest.