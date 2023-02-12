Barcelona forward determined to stay at the club this summer

This summer is set to be a challenging one for Barcelona. With La Liga president Javier Tebas having declared that the league leaders are €200m in the red in terms of forecast deficit, it seems inevitable that players sales will be required.

One major sale could be enough, although club president Joan Laporta stated that they are trying to massively reduce the wage limit in the summer transfer window. Regardless, it seems inevitable that at least one player will be sold.

A lot of talk has been about that player being Ansu Fati, with the 20-year-old having been heavily linked with a move away from Barca in recent days. However, it may also be Ferran Torres, who has failed to establish himself as a starter under Xavi Hernandez this season, after joining from Manchester City last January.

However, Sport report that Torres is very keen to stay at the club and fight for his place in the team. He is likely to reject any advancements from interested clubs in the summer in order to remain in Catalonia.

It remains to be seem whether that choice is taken out of his hands, with Barcelona seemingly needing to make at least one sale in order to ease their financial problems.