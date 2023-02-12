Barcelona move 11 points clear in La Liga race with Villarreal win

Barcelona have moved 11 points clear at the top of La Liga thanks to a routine 1-0 win away at Villarreal.

Victory in Castellon takes full advantage of Real Madrid’s FIFA Club World Cup exploits with Los Blancos still carrying a league game in hand over the Catalans.

The visitors looked bright from the off at the Estadio de la Ceramica with the on form Pedri deservedly edging them in front.

OUTRAGEOUS! 👏🌟 Pedri and Robert Lewandowski with some fantastic link-up play and the former applies the finish 🎯#LaLigaSantander | @LaLigaTV pic.twitter.com/0ZzQ6xl4k7 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 12, 2023

Tikitaka at it's best ✨

Don PEDRI opens for barca 💙❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/CBLVYqcmcC — Saeef Xubayer (@SXubayer) February 12, 2023

Another winning goal for Pedri is his fourth in all competitions since the start of 2023 and underlines his crucial role in Xavi’s team.

Both sides carved out chances after the restart, with Pau Torres denied, and Raphinha firing just wide of the post, before Samuel Chukwueze was controversially denied an equaliser in added time.

Up next for Xavi’s title chasers is a midweek Europa League last 16 first leg play off against Manchester United with Villarreal heading to Mallorca on league duty next weekend.

Images via Getty Images