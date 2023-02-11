Xavi offers Sergi Roberto and Alejandro Balde contract update

Barcelona head coach Xavi has offered a key update on the futures of defensive pair Sergi Roberto and Alejandro Balde.

La Blaugrana are working on a string of contract extensions and renewals in 2023 with club president Joan Laporta previously claiming Gavi and Ronald Araujo’s deals are almost complete.

He also confirmed Balde’s extension, beyond 2024, but the player himself hinted at negotiations still ongoing, with his agent Jorge Mendes in talks with the club.

Xavi was asked about the latest on both players, of their weekend trip to La Liga rivals Villarreal,and he is confident of retaining both players, with Roberto’s deal expiring this summer.

“We’re close on a renewal for Roberto, a new deal will be agreed soon. It’s great to have a player who can help like he always does”, the former midfielder stated.

“I spoke to Balde in a one-to-one meeting and he wants to stay here at Barca.”

Balde is in the running to replace Jordi Alba, as the club’s long term left back, with the latter turning 34 in March, whilst Roberto’s ability to cover multiple positions proving valuable.

Both players are included in the squad travelling to Castellon tomorrow with Balde potentially rotating in to give Alba a break.