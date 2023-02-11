Xavi issues response to Lionel Messi’s brother’s scathing rant about Barcelona

With a victory on Sunday against Villarreal, Barcelona could move 11 points clear at the top of La Liga, with Real Madrid not in league action until Wednesday due to their involvement in the Club World Cup.

However, the Yellow Submarine won’t make life easy for the league leaders, and Barca head coach Xavi Hernandez, speaking in his pre-match press conference, stated that he is well aware of the qualities that their opponents possess.

“Villarreal has a man-made team. Parejo is extraordinary, Reina brings a calmness to the game. It’s will be a very complicated game. One of the keys is who will have the ball more. We will try to remain aggressive without the ball.”

Xavi also responded publicly for the first time to remarks earlier in the week from Lionel Messi’s older brother Matias. The Argentine launched an astonishing attack on Barca, and particularly club president Joan Laporta, but later apologised for his outburst. Xavi was keen to play down the whole situation.

“If he apologised, that’s it. I know the family well, they are grateful people. When you’re wrong, you apologise. I have also been the first to do it when I have been wrong. You don’t have to give it more importance.”

The situation is still likely to leave a sour taste in the mouth of many Barcelona fans and club officials, despite Matias’ apology.