WATCH: Zinedine Zidane learns how to skateboard and shows off his skills

You’d be forgiven for forgetting that Zinedine Zidane turns 51 this year. The former Real Madrid player and manager has been out of work since leaving Los Blancos in 2021, and it appears that he has taken up some new hobbies.

Zizou posted a video on his official Instagram account, which showed the Frenchman whizzing around on a skateboard, while being shown the ropes by an instructor.

Former Real Madrid player and manager Zinedine Zidane has been out of work since leaving Los Blancos in 2021, and he appears to have picked up a new hobby whilst being unemployed.pic.twitter.com/RQDPWe2JNP — Football España (@footballespana_) February 11, 2023

Zidane is a legend of Real Madrid, having won six trophies as a player, and a further 11 as a manager, with nine of those coming in his first spell at the club from 2016 to 2018.

He was expected to take over as France head coach following the 2022 World Cup, but the FFF extended current boss Didier Deschamps’ contract until after the 2026 tournament in North America.

Despite that setback, Zidane isn’t expected to be unemployed for too much longer, and has been linked with taking over from Christophe Galtier as Paris Saint-Germain boss, and has even been touted for a third spell at Real Madrid.