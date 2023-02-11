WATCH: Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix scores first Chelsea goal with lovely volley

Joao Felix had a difficult start to life at Chelsea, having made the move from Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window. The Portuguese was sent off on his debut for the Premier League side following a high challenge on Fulham defender Kenny Tete.

A three match was Felix’s punishment, and he missed The Blues’ matches against Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Fulham. However, he returned from suspension on Saturday against West Ham United in another London derby, and has now netted his first goal for his new club.

Enzo Fernandez, who had previously been linked with Real Madrid before moving to Chelsea from Benfica last month, provided the assist, and Felix volleyed the ball past West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Joao Felix fires home his first Premier League goal! ⚽ The assist from Enzo Fernandez 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/kp3c3bBV5K — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 11, 2023

Felix’s move to Chelsea is only a temporary one until the end of the season, and with no buy clause in the loan deal, he will return to Atleti in the summer. However, the 23-year-old admitted that his future at Los Rojiblancos is uncertain, amid reports that his relationship with Diego Simeone broke down.