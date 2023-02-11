WATCH: Vinicius Jr and Fede Valverde put Real Madrid ahead in FIFA Club World Cup final

Real Madrid have cruised into an early 2-1 lead in their FIFA Club World Cup final against Al Hilal.

Los Blancos are heavily tipped to secure a fifth world title in Rabat as they take on first time finalists Al Hilal in the Moroccan capital.

Karim Benzema’s return to the starting line up was the key news before kick off at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium and the Frenchman played a key role early on.

A neat one two with Fede Valverde on the edge of the box allowed the Real Madrid captain to slip in Vinicius Junior to calmly slot the Spanish giants ahead.

IT'S VINI JR'S WORLD AND WE'RE JUST LIVING IN IT 🇧🇷 He fires @realmadriden in front! pic.twitter.com/2VobXZ4kdC — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 11, 2023

Real Madrid were unrelenting with their pressure from there as Valverde powered home a superb second and Benzema was denied by Al Hilal goal keeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf before Moussa Marega hit back for Al Hilal before the break.

FEDE VALVERDE WITH A STUNNER! 💥 Real Madrid are ahead early 2-0 over Al Hilal 👏 pic.twitter.com/6LLHaYd9WA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 11, 2023

They're right back in this 👏@Alhilal_EN isn't going anywhere as Moussa Marega puts one back! pic.twitter.com/Nd3tFS6N0G — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 11, 2023

If Real Madrid retain their lead in the second period they will clinch a first FIFA Club World Cup title since 2018.

