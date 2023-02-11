Mallorca Real Betis

Sevilla and Real Betis seal key La Liga wins

City rivals Sevilla and Real Betis secured a La Liga double win this weekend after losing their previous league outings.

Real Betis were forced to survive a few scores away from home as they sealed a 3-2 win at Andalucian neighbours Almeria.

Rodri Sanchez fired home an early opener for Los Verdiblancos before Luis Suarez equalised following a defensive error from the visitors.

Sergio Canales’ superb chip put Real Betis back in front before the break, but Samuel Costa forced home an equaliser, and Andres Guardado nodded home a late winner.

Things were smoother for the hosts at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan as they beat Mallorca 2-0.

Sevilla dominated from the start as Youssef En-Nesyri stole in behind to superbly hammer them in front.

They continued to lay siege to the Mallorca goal before the interval, and the returning Bryan Gil poked home simple second, for his first goal since returning to the club.

Andres Guardado Bryan Gil Sergi Canales Youssef En-Nesyri

