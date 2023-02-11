Real Madrid lining up shock summer move for Bayern Munich forward

Real Madrid are likely to look into strengthening their forward line for next season. Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema are seen as the squad’s only recognised players in attack, with Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz considered to be surplus to requirements.

Asensio and Mariano are both out of contract in the summer, and the club want to let Hazard go too. Speaking ahead of Saturday’s Club World Cup final against Al Hilal, head coach Carlo Ancelotti acknowledged that reinforcements may be needed in the summer.

With club officials already working to bring midfielder Jude Bellingham in from Borussia Dortmund, they may look to the Bundesliga again in reinforce their forward line. Defensa Central report that they are looking at Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman as a possible target.

Real Madrid officials have been impressed by Coman for many years, and now could be the time for them to bring him to the Spanish capital. However, the German champions are unwilling to sell the French international, who has three goals and five assists in 19 appearances across all domestic competitions this season.

With this in mind, Real Madrid may be forced to look elsewhere if they do indeed decide to add players to Ancelotti’s squad for next season.