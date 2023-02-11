Real Madrid clinch FIFA World Cup title with incredible 5-3 win over Al Hilal

Real Madrid have won the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup after a 5-3 thrilling final victory against Al Hilal.

Los Blancos have secured a fifth world title in Morocco, their first since 2018, as Carlo Ancelotti wins the tournament for the second time in Madrid.

The defending Spanish and European champions stormed into an early 2-0 lead as Vinicius Junior clipped home and Fed Valverde fired home a brilliant second.

IT'S VINI JR'S WORLD AND WE'RE JUST LIVING IN IT 🇧🇷 He fires @realmadriden in front!

FEDE VALVERDE WITH A STUNNER! 💥 Real Madrid are ahead early 2-0 over Al Hilal 👏

Moussa Marega hauled Al Hilal back into the contest before the break but the returning Karim Benzema thumped home Vini Jr’s lay off.

They're right back in this 👏@Alhilal_EN isn't going anywhere as Moussa Marega puts one back!

BENZZZZZ! 🇫🇷👑 He finds the back of the net for Real Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup Final 🔥

The goals kept flowing in the final stages in Rabat, as Valverde curled home his second of the night, and former Villarreal forward Luciano Vietto dragged the Saudi Arabian outfit back into it.

A brace for Valverde, four for Real Madrid 🦅⚪️ This man continues to soar to new heights!

Vini Jr’s clincher eventually wrapped up the final for Ancelotti with a confident finish from inside the box as Vietto bagged his second.

REAL MADRID IS RUNNING RIOT! 🤯 Vini Jr. scores the fifth goal of the match for Los Blancos! 🇧🇷

Success in Morocco seals a first title of the season for Real Madrid and Ancelotti, after losing out in the Spanish Supercopa final, but they remain on course for a potential treble in 2023.

