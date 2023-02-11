Real Madrid

Real Madrid clinch FIFA World Cup title with incredible 5-3 win over Al Hilal

Real Madrid have won the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup after a 5-3 thrilling final victory against Al Hilal.

Los Blancos have secured a fifth world title in Morocco, their first since 2018, as Carlo Ancelotti wins the tournament for the second time in Madrid.

The defending Spanish and European champions stormed into an early 2-0 lead as Vinicius Junior clipped home and Fed Valverde fired home a brilliant second.

Moussa Marega hauled Al Hilal back into the contest before the break but the returning Karim Benzema thumped home Vini Jr’s lay off.

The goals kept flowing in the final stages in Rabat, as Valverde curled home his second of the night, and former Villarreal forward Luciano Vietto dragged the Saudi Arabian outfit back into it.

Vini Jr’s clincher eventually wrapped up the final for Ancelotti with a confident finish from inside the box as Vietto bagged his second.

Success in Morocco seals a first title of the season for Real Madrid and Ancelotti, after losing out in the Spanish Supercopa final, but they remain on course for a potential treble in 2023.

