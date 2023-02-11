Predicted XIs Real Madrid-Al Hilal: Karim Benzema set to start on return from injury

Real Madrid are seeking a record fifth Club World Cup title when they take on Al Hilal in Saturday’s final in Rabat. Los Blancos are already the most successful side in the competition’s history, and are aiming to extend their lead in that regard against the Saudi Arabian giants.

The big news for Carl Ancelotti will be on the availability on captain Karim Benzema, who has missed the last two matches having suffered an injury against Valencia last Thursday. The Frenchman was expected to travel to Morocco following the semi-final victory over Al Ahly, and Sport believe that Benzema will immediately be thrust into the starting eleven by the Italian.

Dani Carvajal is also expected to start on Saturday, with Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo dropping out of the side from Wednesday’s match. However, Marca believe that both will start, with Nacho Fernandez being the man to make way for Carvajal, while they expect Benzema to be among the substitutes.

It’s been a mixed season up until now for Real Madrid, but they can secure their second trophy of a possible five this campaign against Al Hilal, and Los Blancos’ supporters will be expecting them to see it through.