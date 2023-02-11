Neymar Jr threatened with legal action by Parisian mayor

During his four years at Barcelona, Neymar Jr hit the headlines for his actions both on and off the pitch. Since moving to Paris Saint-Germain back in 2017, the same has rung true on the Brazilian superstar.

The forward, who turned 31 earlier this month, is well known for loving his parties, and his neighbours in Paris are well aware. MD report that he held one for his birthday on the 5th of February, which was the final straw for many in the local area, who have reported him to the police.

Local mayor Luc Watelle told Le Parisien that many in the local area are fed up of the footballer, but he is continuing to cause trouble, despite having been warned and fined in the past.

“It wasn’t just noise. It was prodigiously annoying. We can verbalise, but what do you do about someone who doesn’t really care about paying a fine of €45, given what they earn? At some point we will send a file to the prosecutor for repeated public order problems.”

Neymar has already been in trouble with the authorities in the past during his time at Barcelona, and it appears that he may be about to do so again.