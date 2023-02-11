Marcos Alonso returns to Barcelona training following father’s death

There was much sadness at Barcelona this week when news broke of the passing of former player Marcos Alonso Pena. Alonso was at the from 1982 to 1987, and won La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Supercup and two league cups during his time at the club.

His club, Marcos Alonso Mendoza, currently plays for Barcelona, and had been absent from training for the last couple of days as he mourned his father’s death. He returned on Saturday morning, as preparation continue ahead of Sunday’s La Liga clash with Villarreal.

Alonso has been included in Xavi Hernandez’s squad for the fixture against the Yellow Submarine, although he is expected to once again be among the substitutes.

The 32-year-old joined Barcelona in the summer on a free transfer, having had his Chelsea contract termination. He has impressed club officials during his time in Catalonia, and subsequently earned a contract extension in January.

