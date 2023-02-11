Luis de la Fuente “under no pressure” to recall Sergio Ramos to Spain squad

With new Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente set to to pick his first squad next month ahead of the beginning of Euro 2024 qualifiers, speculation has begun as to who will be included.

The 61-year-old took the reins of the top job in Spain after Luis Enrique was sacked in December following a disappointment World Cup campaign in Qatar, and his first task will be to safely guide La Roja into the European Championship finals next summer, starting with matches against Norway (25/03) and Scotland (28/03).

De la Fuente hinted at calling up Barcelona forward Ansu Fati, who Enrique took to Qatar but later hinted that he wish he hadn’t. The 20-year-old has struggled for form this season, and has failed to command a regular starting place under Xavi Hernandez.

One man who didn’t go to Qatar was Sergio Ramos. The 36-year-old is still willing to play for his country, despite nearing the end of his career, and de la Fuente has previously stated that Ramos could add to his 180 caps for La Roja under his stewardship.

Speaking to MD, de la Fuente admitted that although Ramos is in contention to be in his first squad, he’s under no pressure to pick him just because of his status in Spanish football.

“I don’t feel (that pressure), really. To talk about Sergio Ramos is to talk about the history of Spanish football, about an exceptional, fantastic footballer. He is also still playing at a very high level. Just like other footballers with his age or younger who have the same possibilities to come.

“You have to see the different players with different characteristics that will make up that group, but it does not generate any stress or tension for me to talk about Sergio Ramos or other great old footballers. Whoever comes, will be the one I think is best at shaping that team. And if it has to be Sergio, it will be.”

At club level, former Real Madrid captain Ramos could be set to embark on a new challenge, as talks over a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain continue to stall.