Karim Benzema makes Real Madrid return in Club World Cup final

Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema has returned to the Los Blancos starting line up for their FIFA Club World Cup final clash with Al Hilal in Rabat tonight.

The Frenchman missed the 4-2 semifinal win over Al Ahly through injury in midweek.

Carlo Ancelotti hinted his star striker could rejoin the squad if he recovered his fitness back in Madrid and was cleared to travel.

Benzema flew out to Morocco yesterday and Ancelotti has immediately opted to bring him back into the starting line up in place of Brazilian forward Rodrygo.

Dani Carvajal replaces Nacho Fernandez in the only other starting change for Ancelotti with the latter only just back in the camp after jetting back to Spain following the birth of his fourth child.

Ancelotti is pushing for his second title as Real Madrid boss, after winning the tournament back in 2014, with Real Madrid aiming for a fifth world title.