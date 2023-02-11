Karim Benzema wins 24th Real Madrid trophy with FIFA Club World Cup glory

Real Madrid’s 2022 FIFA Club World Cup title triggered another milestone for captain Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman made a late dash to Morocco, to join up with the Los Blancos squad, after remaining behind in Madrid to continue his injury rehabilitation.

Carlo Ancelotti immediately restored his talisman to the starting line up in Rabat and the veteran striker showed his enduring class in the 5-3 win over Al Hilal.

Benzema laid on an assist for Vinicius Junior’s opener before the Brazilian returned the favour for Benzema’s first goal in over two weeks.

Glory in Morocco is Benzema’s 24th major trophy win at Real Madrid, overtaking club legend Paco Gento, as the second most successful player in their history.

The 24th title for Karim @Benzema with Real Madrid 👏🏼👏🏼🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/nPk7bAH2uA — Real Madrid Info ³⁵ (@RMadridInfo) February 11, 2023

Ahead of the season run in, former teammate Marcelo is the only player ahead of him (25), and he will be confident of matching, or beating, the Brazilian with Real Madrid fighting on three fronts.

