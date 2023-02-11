Four European clubs eyeing up move for out of contract Real Madrid star

Several first team players at Real Madrid are out of contract this summer, and club officials are reportedly unlikely to budge when it comes to offering better terms.

Specifically, Nacho Fernandez, Marco Asensio and Dani Ceballos all see their deals at Los Blancos expire this summer, and with the club seemingly unrelenting, they may opt to depart as free agents.

For Ceballos, he is unlikely to be short on options, having upped his game in recent weeks, and Fichajes report that four clubs are expected to compete for his signature, should he leave Real Madrid.

City rivals Atletico Madrid have expressed an interest in the 26-year-old, as have fellow La Liga side Real Betis, who Real Madrid signed Ceballos from back in 2017. Staying in Spain may well be the most likely option for the midfielder.

Unai Emery is expected to explore the Spanish market again this summer, and he wants Ceballos to join him at Aston Villa. AC Milan are also keen, and both clubs have made offers to the player which have subsequently been rejected.

A renewal at Real Madrid seems the most likely option for Ceballos, especially if either Toni Kroos or Luka Modric leave the club, with their contracts at the club also running out at the end of the season.