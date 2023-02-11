Forensic tests find traces of Dani Alves’ DNA inside the body of his accuser

Dani Alves continues to remain in prison, having been charged with sexual assault on the 20th of January. The former Barcelona and Sevilla defender has been imprisoned since that date, having been denied bail by the presiding judge.

Despite this, Alves had hoped to be released on bail soon, having lodged an appeal through his defence team. However, that may be unlikely now, with Marca reporting that forensic reports provided to the Court of Instruction number 15 of Barcelona showed that semen was found inside the body of the woman that has accused with of sexual assault.

In addition to this, semen was also found on the floor and sink in the toilets of the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona, where the alleged offence took place, with some also found on the victim’s clothes.

After changing his version of events three times, Alves previously acknowledged that the accuser gave him fellatio and that it was consensual.

The Court of Barcelona is expected to deliberate over the next few weeks to decide whether Alves can be released on a provisional basis.