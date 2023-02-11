Fede Valverde’s partner reveals message behind FIFA Club World Cup celebration

Fede Valverde played a crucial role in securing Real Madrid’s 2022 FIFA Club World Cup title in Rabat.

The Uruguayan international produced a fantastic display in Carlo Ancelotti’s midfield, with two superb goals either side of the break, as Los Blancos stormed to a 5-3 win over Al Hilal.

Ancelotti has called on Valverde to add more goals to his game, with the 24-year-old developing into one of the best midfielders in world football, and he responded strongly in Morocco.

Alongside the positivity of a first title of 2022/23, Valverde’s thumb sucking celebration after scoring carried a message to his partner Mina Bonino.

The couple were rumoured to be concerned over a health scare for their unborn child, and she replied from Madrid, after the personal message from Valverde.

“Recently, news came out that I had a miscarriage. I was unable to deny it, because we anticipated it”, she posted on social media.

“The pregnancy was incompatible with life. We were preparing for the worst for a month, as the pregnancy was advanced, we needed a test to confirm.

Hace poco salió una noticia que había perdido un embarazo. No fui capaz de desmentirlo, porque era lo que creíamos que sucedería. Era incompatible con la vida. Nos preparamos durante un mes para lo peor. Cómo el embarazo estaba muy avanzado teníamos que confirmarlo con la prueba: https://t.co/6Gwl9pz7l8 — Mina Bonino (@Minabonino) February 11, 2023

“After crying and grieving for a month, whilst having my second son inside me, yesterday, we received the most unexpected news; the baby is fine…….everything is normal.”

“It has been a difficult month and now we start again from the beginning. Thank You”

Speculation over a personal issue was triggered at the start of 2023, as Valverde’s form dipped, but the kind support received by fans was gratefully acknowledged by the pair.