Contract clause would allow Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid for free

For all the world, it looked like Kylian Mbappe would be joining Real Madrid last summer, with his contract at Paris Saint-Germain set to expire. Los Blancos club officials expected him to sign on, but were left shocked when he renewed his deal at the French champions until 2025.

Despite this, rumours have remained over a switch to the Spanish capital in the future, and it has now been revealed that he could do just that next summer, and Real Madrid would not have to pay a single penny in terms of a transfer fee.

The Athletic, via Sport, report that Mbappe is entitled to unilateral terminate his current contract with PSG before it reached its final year, meaning that he can leave for free in 2024. He remains very interested in a move to Real Madrid, and club officials are willing to welcome him with open arms, despite what happened last year.

It remains to be seen whether his news means that Los Blancos hold out on signing forward reinforcements this summer, which Carlo Ancelotti has hinted at in recent days.