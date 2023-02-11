Carlo Ancelotti delivers firm message as Real Madrid clinch Club World Cup title

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti delivered a straightforward response as his side secured the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup title.

Los Blancos were crowned as FIFA Club World Cup champions for the fifth time, and eighth overall, including Intercontinental Cup titles, after a 5-3 thrilling final victory against Al Hilal.

Goals from Vinicius Junior, Fede Valverde, and the returning Karim Benzema, saw Real Madrid over the line in Rabat, despite a few scares from their Saudi Arabain opponents.

Ancelotti is keen to refocus his squad for a demanding run of games in the coming weeks and he hinted at drive for more trophies this season.

“We’re very happy. For the eighth time Real Madrid is World Champion”, as per reports from Marca.

“We played a good game, with lots of quality up top. Vinicius, Benzema, Valverde… they did very well. We had skill and quality.”

Real Madrid will return to Spain tomorrow, to continue their celebrations, but are expected to be back in training within 24 hours, ahead of facing Elche in midweek.

That is followed by a crucial period of games, including a Copa del Rey semi final against Atletico Madrid and a Champions League last 16 double header against old foes Liverpool.

