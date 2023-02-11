Barcelona willing to sell impressive central defender after just one season

Barcelona had a very productive transfer window last summer, despite their financial issues. Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Raphinha were all brought in on big money deals, with the former two having particularly impressed during their first seasons at the club.

One of the signings that went under the radar for Barca was Andreas Christensen. The Danish international was signed as a free agent from Chelsea, but was not expected to see too much playing time, with Kounde, Ronald Araujo and Gerard Pique all in Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad.

However, with Pique’s retirement, and Kounde being shifted to right back, Christensen has been a regular starter for much of the season, and has excelled. Xavi lauded him recently, as did Barca Atletic head coach Rafael Marquez, who was a centre back for the Blaugrana himself.

Despite his good performances, The Athletic, as per Sport, have reported that Barcelona would find it difficult to turn down a good offer for Christensen in the summer, with the club still suffering financial issues.

Barcelona will hope to keep Christensen going into the next season. However, if a first choice right back is signed, and Kounde is moved into his preferred position of centre back, the Dane may find himself out of the team anyway.