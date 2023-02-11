Barcelona prepare for Villarreal trip without Sergio Busquets

Barcelona head to Villarreal tomorrow night without captain Sergio Busquets.

The La Blaugrana captain is expected to miss the rest of the month due to an ankle injury picked up in last weekend’s La Liga win over Sevilla.

Xavi is still assessing his options over who will replace Busquets in his starting team, with Pablo Torre coming into the matchday squad, as the only change from last weekend.

Franck Kessie could make a rare start at the Estadio de la Ceramica after impressing off the bench as Busquets’ replacement last time out.

Veteran defender Marcos Alonso is included in the squad, after returning to training yesterday, following the death of his father, but he is expected to start on the bench in Castellon.

A swap for Busquets could be the only change Xavi makes to his team with Villarreal rocked up an injury enforced absence for star man Gerard Moreno this weekend.