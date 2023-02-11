Barcelona monitoring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang situation ahead of possible summer return

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a successful spell at Barcelona, despite having been at the club for only seven months. Having signed as a free agent last January following the termination of his Arsenal contract, the Gabonese international scored 11 goals in 18 La Liga appearances, finishing just one behind top scorer Memphis Depay.

Robert Lewandowski’s arrival from Bayern Munich pushed Aubameyang down the pecking order at Barca, and he was sold to Chelsea on the final day of the summer transfer window last year for €12m.

However, his time at the Premier League side has been a disaster, and he was recently left out of their Champions League squad for the knockout stages of the competition. In recent days, he has been linked with a loan move to MLS champions LAFC.

However, the players prefers to remain in Europe, and Sport report that Barcelona are keeping tabs of his situation, with the view to a possible return to the club in the summer.

Aubameyang would likely have to take a massive wage drop in order to make the switch back to Catalonia, but Barcelona officials appear to be interested in the possibility, should it be feasible.